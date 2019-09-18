Watch | Local representatives promise their support in bid to halt development of giant wind turbines near Dromahair

“I came here to learn and I certainly have learned,” said Deputy Eamon Scanlon when he addressed the public meeting on wind turbines in Dromahair last Thursday.

Deputy Scanlon added: “I'm not an expert on wind energy, far from it. I always believed there was a place for wind energy, I saw the monstrosity outside (model wind turbine), I don't think there is any place for that.”

The Sligo/Leitrim TD added: “It is very hard to see how it would get through planning.”

Deputy Martin Kenny also addressed the meeting saying the local community could count on his full support in the campaign to stop the proposed development.

“We support small scale wind energy done by communities. It's not about CO2, it's about how much money they can make.

“They are not about communities, they are not about looking after communities.

“If we're going to turn this around you will need communities working together and you have my support. The last thing we need in beautiful North Leitrim is these monstrosities.”

Cllr Mary Bohan who has been heavily involved in the campaign to date said: “You have my full support and you have had the support of Leitrim County Council over the past two meetings.

“We are bringing in a delegation at the next meeting and we will let the executive walk out if they wish.

“Whatever the lack of power we have, we are going to fight this all the way with you."