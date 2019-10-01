Free property marking events planned for Carrigallen and Drumreilly

With thieves targeting machinery, trailers and other farm equipment, Leitrim County Council, in association with An Garda Siochána, are holding property marking events at the following venues:

-Thursday, October 3 from 5pm to 7pm in the Carrigallen GAA Grounds.

-Thursday, October 10 from 11am to 1pm at Drumreilly Community Centre.

Personal property such as trailers, quad bikes, machinery or tools can be marked by engraving the owner's Eircode onto the item.

Materials such as steel, aluminium, plastic, wood and carbon fibre can all be successfully marked and this can act as a significant deterrent for would-be thieves.

Further events are being planned for Dromahair, Newtowngore and Manorhamilton and the dates will be promoted when finalised.

If you wish to avail of this FREE service, remember to bring your Eircode to either Carrigallen or Drumreilly on the above dates.