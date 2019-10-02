Property marking event in Carrigallen on Thursday, October 3 has been postponed

A property marking event set to be held in Carrigallen tomorrow, Thursday, October 3, has been postponed because of Storm Lorenzo.

The event had been organised by An Garda Siochana and Leitrim County Council and was due to be held in the Carrigallen GAA Grounds between 5pm and 7pm.

Due to health and safety concerns it has been postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date.