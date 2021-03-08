Public consultation launched as National Parks and Wildlife Service Review gets underway

Green Minister of State Malcolm Noonan TD has launched a public consultation as part of the National Parks and Wildlife Service Review, a key commitment in the Programme for Government.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service works to preserve and protect our Natural Heritage and the review will examine the Service’s role in nature conservation, biodiversity and the development, management and presentation of our National Parks, Nature Reserves and restored peatlands. The opening stage of the public consultation includes an online survey, which will be followed up with an invitation to give written submissions. Key stakeholders will be invited to participate in online interviews. The Terms of Reference have also been finalised and are available to view on the website of the National Parks and Wildlife Service.

Minister Noonan welcomed the beginning of the long sought-for review, and encouraged the public to take part in the survey: “The protection, conservation and restoration of our biodiversity is of paramount importance and this review is key to ensuring that the NPWS is properly resourced, staffed and equipped to lead Ireland’s response to the biodiversity emergency. More than ever before, there is a public demand for healthy nature – in our towns and cities, in our forests, bogs and agricultural landscapes, rivers, lakes and coastal waters and I want to encourage everyone with an interest in the future of the NPWS to get involved.”

“The pandemic has revealed the value and importance of public access to wild places in a new way. For many of us, myself included, spending time in nature has supported our physical and mental health – whether through rediscovering local heritage on walks within our 5kms, taking up new wildlife-spotting hobbies, or simply enjoying the fresh air and peace of the great outdoors.”