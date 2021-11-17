IFA to revise plans for Sunday's Farm Family Rally following Covid-19 concerns

Tim Cullinan
IFA President Tim Cullinan said that IFA will revise its plans for the Farm Family Rally on Sunday due to the increasing concerns around Covid-19.
“Based on discussions with our members, and following a meeting of National Council, we believe a modified event involving tractors and machinery that will allow us to send our message is the safest course of action, given the current Covid-19 situation,” he said.
IFA President Tim Cullinan said it was a big decision for IFA, but it’s the right thing to do in light of the increase in Covid-19 numbers and the attendant pressure on our health system.
“The reality is that IFA has been forced to have this protest because the Government has refused to engage with the IFA on a proper plan for the sector at farm level,” he said.
“I would call again on the Government to negotiate with elected farm leaders and have meaningful engagement to agree a plan for the sector at farm level, including around the CAP,” he said.
The Government has to come up with more funding for Pillar II schemes to support vulnerable sectors.
“Farmers can play our part on climate change, but we need a plan with proper funding that guarantees economic, social and environmental sustainability,” he said.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.