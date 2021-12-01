Search

01 Dec 2021

New rules to be introduced for ATV vehicle users

Minister English introduces measures to help reduce the number of serious all-terrain vehicle injuries and fatalities

Tipperary farmers advised not to underestimate importance of ATV training

Quad bikes are classed by many farmers as essential around the farm, but if they are not used properly and operated safely, quads can cause serious and fatal injuries

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Minister for Business, Employment and Retail, Damien English TD, has signed the Statutory Instrument which introduces an obligation on the users of all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) to undergo mandatory training, and to wear appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE), when using such vehicles for work purposes. 

Minister English said: “In recent years, there has been a number of accidents in farming and other areas of work involving the use of ATVs. The number and severity of these incidents has given rise to serious safety concerns, particularly across the farming community. The overall objective of these amending Regulations is to reduce the level of death and serious injury associated with ATVs in the workplace by providing specific legal requirements for the wearing of head protection and for operators of ATVs to undergo professional training.

“Over a ten-year period (2009-2018) tractors, ATVs and other vehicles represent 30% of workplace fatalities in the agriculture sector, with ATV fatalities showing a significant increase in recent years, with 11 fatalities attributed to their operation. Investigations into the causes of these accidents by the Health and Safety Authority have shown that many cases are caused by the lack of training and head protection."

The new measures will come into force on the 20 November, 2023. The two-year lead-in period in relation to the enforcement of these requirements is to allow everyone involved - users, suppliers and retailers – enough time to ensure that all of the necessary measures will be in place for compliance.

