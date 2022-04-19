A change in culture is key in improving farm safety and protecting farmers’ mental health

The farm remains the most dangerous workplace in Ireland in 2022, with the people who work on it seven times more likely to die at work than those in another profession.

The latest episode of Farmland places a special focus on farm safety following the launch of a digital campaign between the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Axa and Agriland Media Group.

In the latest programme, Minister of State with responsibility for Farm Safety Martin Heydon, outlines how he wants to curb the number of fatal and life changing accidents that happen on farms and bring about a change in the culture of risk-taking throughout his tenure.

He also talks to Agriland editor Stella Meehan about farmers’ mental health and wellbeing, explaining how it is vital that farmers remain connected to their communities.

Also in this episode, the head of farm insurance with Axa Christy Doherty, discusses supports for farmers in making their environments safer. He also offers advice on reviewing your policy and updating valuations each year.

The latest episode and podcast of Farmland is now live and all episodes can be streamed via the award-winning digital platform, www.agriland.ie and links will also be available across Agriland social media platforms. Farmland Extra – the podcast is also available on all major podcast platforms.