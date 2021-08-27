Specialist training and support at NLN in Carrick-on-Shannon

National Learning Network provides training and specialist support to people who, for a variety of reasons, may find it difficult to gain employment.

Whatever your circumstances – whether you are long-term unemployed, have a medical condition / educational need or a disability – National Learning Network can help you.

As Ireland's largest non-governmental education and training organisation, we offer over 70 different training programmes from art and cookery to computer and business skills in centres across the country. So, whatever your interests, we have the training programme for you!

You can access courses in a variety of ways: in your local centre, with a local employer; or even from the comfort of your own home. All National Learning Network training programmes are funded through The Educational Training Boards or the Health Service Executive. 90% of students who completed a training programme with us last year went on to further education or training.

Our Courses

National Learning Network has a wide range of training and further education training programmes that can open the door to exciting new careers and employment opportunities for you.

Our courses offer a variety of awards including QQI (Level 1-6), ECDL, MOS and City & Guilds. National Learning Network facilitates students to recognise previous learning in order to gain a credit towards a full award.

Our vocational courses are funded by the ETBs and include Retail / Office Skills at National Learning Network in Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim.

We also offer a large number of rehabilitative training programmes which are designed to assist students in improving the quality of their lives through greater inclusion and involvement with the local community and through learning new skills. Our rehabilitative programmes are funded by the HSE.

Why choose National Learning Network?

At National Learning Network we pride ourselves on the flexibility of our courses, which are all designed to meet the individual needs of each student. We set ourselves apart from other training bodies by addressing all the factors that will affect a student's prospects of obtaining and retaining a job in their chosen field. Our unique system of training delivery enables students to reach their potential in a manner that takes account of personal, social and environmental requirements.

All of our courses contain community integration initiatives such as work experience participation and involvement with local community activities and events. In addition to centre-based training, students can also avail of work Experience with host companies. A comprehensive range of additional supports, such as career planning, personal and social skills and literacy and numeracy, is also available.

Flexi-skills, the name given to National Learning Network's method of training delivery sets us apart from other organisations. This includes: personalised learning and employment plans, strong labour market focussed training, flexible duration, flexible course content, flexible hours, and blended learning involving in-centre training and e-learning.

e-Learning is available as standard on all NLN programmes and services. NLN has a state-of-the-art and very user friendly e-learning system that contains thousands of learning and support resources including course notes, training videos, online quizzes, web links, discussion forums and more.

For more information please contact the centre on 071 9650693 or email carrickonshannon@nln.ie or see our web site www.nln.ie