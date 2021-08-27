Cavan Institute offering more than 70 full time courses

Ms Ann Marie Lacey, Director of Cavan Institute recently said that despite the Covid pandemic, Cavan Institute continue to go from strength to strength offering over 70 Post Leaving Certificate (PLC) courses at QQI Levels 5 and 6.

While many modules were delivered on-line in the last academic year due to Covid, it is hoped that a return to normal face to face classes will take place in September, subject to Government guidelines.

The PLC route into higher education remains a very viable option for many students for a number of reasons, stated Ms Lacey.

Many students may still be unsure about their career path and the courses offered at Cavan Institute allows them both time and space to reflect on their chosen areas and at the same time gain valuable qualifications at Level 5 and Level 6 on the National Qualifications Framework

There is a diverse range of options open to students applying to Cavan Institute, including Business, Computing, Childcare, Design, Hairdressing, Healthcare, Music, Science and Sport.

CAO Round Zero offers

Ms Lacy went on to say that many Cavan Institute graduates take up higher education places in what is know as “Round 0” CAO offers which came out on Thursday, 5 Aug 2021. This year, students who attended Cavan Institute had great success, having been offered courses in many Level 8 degrees, including Science, Nursing, Business, Engineering, Art and Sport and Recreation. These offers were made on the basis of their results in Cavan Institute.

Also, a number of students are taking up places in the UK in areas such as Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy and PE Teaching. Again, these places were offered to students following their results at Cavan Institute.

Progression to Employment

As well as progression to Universities and Institutes of Technology, many courses at Cavan Institute are targeted at those who want to gain a qualification and then go directly into employment. Many students go directly to employment after completing either a Level 5 or Level 6 course at Cavan Institute.

Cavan Institute also runs a number of Traineeships, including Youthwork (Level 6), Homecare Assistant and Hospitality (Level 5). Cavan Institute is also the regional Centre for the new Commis Chef programme.

Applications still being accepted

Due to high demand in some course areas, many of the courses at Cavan Institute are now full and waiting lists are in place, however, there are still vacancies in many areas.

If you are interested in making an application for courses starting this Sept, you can go to www.cavaninstitute.ie and apply on-line.