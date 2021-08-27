Access Programme at St Angela’s College, Sligo - A pathway to Higher Education

The Access Programme offered at St. Angela’s College is a free 26-week Diploma in Foundation Studies open to mature students and school leavers offering an alternative route to higher education and preparation for college.

The pathway is aimed at students who are under-represented at third level, e.g. mature students, lone parents, ethnic minorities, long-term unemployed, people with little or no family tradition of going to college, people dealing with health, financial and other issues or who have been out of education for a long time.

It is also suitable for school leavers who didn’t achieve their desired Leaving Cert results, are missing core-subjects for further studies or are not yet ready to attend college. And because it is part time, students can retain their social welfare payments or can work part-time while studying.

This pre-university programme prepares students for entry into a wide range of Undergraduate Degree courses in St. Angela’s College as well as NUI Galway (subject to criteria).

Access students will acquire knowledge, skills and confidence in preparation for their degree programme offering core subjects such as Academic writing, ICT and Study Skills as well as guidance on applying to college.

Students also select from a suite of modules including: Sociology, Politics, Economics, Maths, Philosophy, Home Economics, Education, Biology, Chemistry, Physics and Nursing.

Due to the pandemic, the College have additional supports in place to help with challenges of studying online, offering additional ICT and computer classes and extra student tutorials.

There is also a laptop loan scheme in place for those who don’t have access to a pc and study hubs have been identified in regional locations for those with poor internet.

The College also have additional supports specifically for members of the Travelling community, who can also benefit from mentoring from the newly appointed Traveller Education Officer.

Applications are open now on www.nuigalway.ie/access with specific details on what the Access Programme offers at St. Angela’s College on www.stangelas.nuigalway.ie

For any questions or eligibility concerns, please email access@stangelas.nuigalway.

ie or phone 071 9195575.