14 Dec 2021

Mohill name Eamonn O'Hara as new Senior team manager

New Mohill Senior team manager Eamonn O'Hara Picture: Sportsfile

Reporter:

John Connolly

County finalists Mohill have signalled their intent to regain the Fenagh Cup in 2022 after announcing that former Sligo All Star Eamonn O'Hara has been appointed as the new manager of their Senior team.

Following their defeat against Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins in this year's Connacht Gold SFC Final, Liam Keenan stepped down as manager of the 2020 champions and Mohill have moved very quickly in appointing O'Hara who helped guide his own club Tourlestrane to five Sligo titles in a row between 2016 and 2020.

After a lot of speculation on social media in recent weeks and reports on various local radio stations, Mohill GAA Club confirmed the news through their club notes in this week's Observer, announcing "We welcome Sligo man and former All Star Eamonn O’Hara as he takes over as manager of our Senior team for 2022.

"Eamonn’s reputation is well known as he has co-managed his native Tourlestrane to five consecutive senior club championships in Sligo 2016-2020. We wish him and his panel a very successful journey for 2022."

O'Hara also spent one year in charge of Mayo club Ballaghaderreen, the club of new Leitrim manager Andy Moran, while he was also a member of the Sligo U20 management team under former county teammate Dessie Sloyan.

Local News

