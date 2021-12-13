Search

13 Dec 2021

Glencar Manorhamilton GAA raise over €4,000 on car wash!

Glencar Manorhamilton GAA raise over €4,000 on car wash!

Glencar Manor GAA fundraiser

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Glencar Manorhamilton GAA club have raised over €4,000 from a car wash at weekend!

A GoFundMe campaign was set up to raise funds for Glencar Manorhamilton Gaa Club in the hopes of raising enough funds to equip the club with gym facilities. Only four clubs in Leitrim are yet to have such resources and Glencar/Manor is one of those four.  In order to make the gym a reality for the club, they needed to raise €1,500.

Watch: Christmas in Manorhamilton with Winter windows

Over the weekend the club held a car wash in the church car park with all proceeds going towards the cause. Fundraising organisers used the GoFundMe page to write, “Our senior players are getting the ball rolling by washing cars in the church car park today…We'll add the tally from the carwash, to the donations here so you can see how close we are to the target.There's no denying the importance of strength and conditioning to modern gaelic games. So if you're passionate about Glencar/Manor and you want to see us winning games, please make a donation.”

Already the campaign has raised an impressive €4,200 - well done to everyone involved!

You can donate here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/glencar-manorhamilton-gaa-club-fundraiser

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media