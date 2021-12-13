Glencar Manorhamilton GAA raise over €4,000 on car wash!

Glencar Manorhamilton GAA club have raised over €4,000 from a car wash at weekend!

A GoFundMe campaign was set up to raise funds for Glencar Manorhamilton Gaa Club in the hopes of raising enough funds to equip the club with gym facilities. Only four clubs in Leitrim are yet to have such resources and Glencar/Manor is one of those four. In order to make the gym a reality for the club, they needed to raise €1,500.

Over the weekend the club held a car wash in the church car park with all proceeds going towards the cause. Fundraising organisers used the GoFundMe page to write, “Our senior players are getting the ball rolling by washing cars in the church car park today…We'll add the tally from the carwash, to the donations here so you can see how close we are to the target.There's no denying the importance of strength and conditioning to modern gaelic games. So if you're passionate about Glencar/Manor and you want to see us winning games, please make a donation.”

Already the campaign has raised an impressive €4,200 - well done to everyone involved!

You can donate here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/glencar-manorhamilton-gaa-club-fundraiser