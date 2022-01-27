Search

27 Jan 2022

David Bruen selected as new captain for Leitrim Senior Men's team

David Bruen selected as new captain for Leitrim Senior Men's team

New Leitrim Senior Men's captain David Bruen pictured at the FBD League game against Sligo Picture: Willie Donnellan

Reporter:

John Connolly

27 Jan 2022 9:43 PM

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

Leitrim Gaels' David Bruen has been named as the new captain of the Leitrim Men's Senior football team with former captain Donal Wrynn of Fenagh St Caillin's appointed as vice-captain ahead of next Sunday's opening round of the 2022 Allianz NFL Division 4 campaign against Cavan.

Bruen, who became a regular in the team last year under Terry Hyland, was appointed to the role by new manager Andy Moran ahead of the clash against Cavan in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada on Sunday.

No tickets at the gate for Leitrim v Cavan clash as GAA move to cashless operation for 2022 Allianz NFL

Supporters must purchase tickets in advance as no tickets will be on sale at ground for the Division 4 clash in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada

The Leitrim Gaels clubman, whose sisters Elise and Kasey are members of the Ladies Senior county squad, is the first member of his club to captain the Leitrim Senior team and is also among the nominees for the Leitrim Observer Men's Club Team of the Year for 2021.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media