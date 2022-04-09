Leitrim GAA honours legends Packie McGarty and Cathal Flynn - GALLERY

Stars from the past and present of Leitrim Gaelic games and the wider GAA world gathered in St Patrick's Church in Mohill for a special anniversary mass on Saturday April 9, to honour the late Packie McGarty and Cathal Flynn. The famous duo, so intrinsically linked in the Green & Gold in the late 50s and 60s, passed away within weeks of each other last year and due to Covid restrictions, the Leitrim public were not able to honour their heroes. Observer photographer Willie Donnellan was present to record some images of the event and the meal afterwards, kindly sponsored by former Leitrim footballer Joe Leydon, in the Canon Donohue Memorial Hall.
Packie McGarty - Lovely Leitrim’s greatest ever footballer
There has been an extraordinary response to the passing of Leitrim legend Packie McGarty with many people submitting articles and photographs. The following article, by Seamus McRory, first appeared in March 2019 in the match programme for Leitrim's Allianz NFL Division 4 clash with Derry in Celtic Park.
Cathal was as good as any of them reckoned Packie McGarty
The names Flynn and McGarty were inextricably linked in the annals of Leitrim GAA history and the McGarty family paid a warm tribute to their father's great friend Cathal Flynn after his passing last week
Leitrim legend Cathal Flynn was a star among stars in epic Galway rivalry says former Tribe star
Former Galway star Sean Keeley remembers the brilliance of the late Cathal Flynn, one of the game's true great, writes Jim Carney
