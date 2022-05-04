Tickets on sale for Leitrim's clash with Roscommon in Electric Ireland Connacht MFC

Fans intending on attending Leitrim's clash with Roscommon in the Electric Ireland Connacht Minor Football Championship on Friday night, May 6, are reminded that the game is all ticket and tickets must be purchased in advance.
Leitrim take on Roscommon in their second game after their opening round 2-16 to 0-6 loss against Mayo in Ballina while Roscommon have suffered two losses in their games against Galway and Mayo.
Tickets cost €10 and are available through the Universe.com website HERE.
Electric Ireland Connacht Minor Football Championship Round 3@LeitrimGAA v @RoscommonGAA— Connacht GAA (@ConnachtGAA) May 3, 2022
AvantMoney Páirc Seán MacDiarmada
Fri 6th May
⏰ 7pm
Tickets for this game are advance purchase only, buy through this link https://t.co/SpYOmcw4Br
