Leitrim's Moran & Solan among the favourites to succeed Horan as Mayo manager

Leitrim fans will be casting anxious eyes at the race to succeed James Horan as the next manager of the Mayo Senior footballers with Leitrim manager Andy Moran and his assistant manager Mike Solan both named among the favourites for the job.

Horan stepped down in the wake of Mayo’s All-Ireland Quarter-Final defeat at the hands of Kerry last Sunday in Croke Park and Solan was installed as second favourite for the job in the betting odds issued by Boyle Sports.

Solan, who led Mayo to the All-Ireland U21 title in 2016, is down as 4-1 on behind even money favourite Ray Dempsey who has led Knockmore to back to back Mayo Senior Championship titles in recent years.

Moran is also on the list at 12-1 along with the likes of current Mayo U20 boss Maurice Sheridan, former Roscommon manager Kevin McStary, former Mayo manager and current Donegal selector Stephen Rochiard while All-Ireland winning managers Jim Guinness (Donegal) and Eamonn Fitzmaurice (Kerry) have also been mooted.

Other interesting names include former Kerry star and current Armagh selector Kieran Donaghy, former Mayo star Colm Boyle while Sligo manager Tony McEntee is also on the list as is former Mayo stars Liam McHale and Ciaran McDonald. Former Monaghan and Fermanagh manager Malachy O’Rourke is also included.

The full list of Boyle Sports odds for the next Mayo manager: