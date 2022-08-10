Search

10 Aug 2022

Aurivo Connacht Gold renews its sponsorship of the Leitrim Senior Club Championship

Aurivo Connacht Gold renews its sponsorship of the Leitrim Senior Club Championship

John Connor, Area Sales Manager, Aurivo Consumer Foods pictured with Leitrim officials John Keenan, Enda Stenson, Declan Bohan and Seamus McManus

Reporter:

Leitrim Sport

10 Aug 2022 1:15 PM

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

The Aurivo Co-Op brand, Connacht Gold has announced its continued support for Leitrim GAA as it renews its sponsorship of the Leitrim Senior Football & Hurling Club Championships.

The Football competition gets underway next Friday with two first round games with the action following hot and heavy until the final scheduled for October 16. 

Ballinaglera GAA celebrate opening of new gym & clubhouse - GALLERY

Aurivo is committed to getting behind Leitrim GAA and supporting local clubs in the championship season in 2022. Connacht Gold, a leading consumer foods brand of Aurivo Co-op, has a proud history and heritage in the local community. 

Its multi award winning butter is available nationwide and Connacht Gold fresh milk and cream products are distributed throughout the Connacht region. It’s a brand which is focused on processing and delivering dairy produce, with health and wellbeing at the heart of the Connacht Gold range.

John Connor, Area Sales Manager, Aurivo Consumer Foods said “We are delighted to continue our relationship with Leitrim GAA through our sponsorship of its Senior Club Football & Hurling Championships. Aurivo and the Connacht Gold brand has a strong history with the sporting community and currently has partnerships with Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo GAA. 

“Playing an active role in the community as well as supporting sporting activities is an important part of our culture at Aurivo. It’s an honour to support all the Clubs who compete in these competitions. We wish all teams competing the very best of luck and look forward to another exciting championship.”

Mohill celebrate as fans enjoy League Finals in August sunshine - GALLERY

Leitrim GAA Chairman Enda Stenson “We are very pleased to renew are partnership with Aurivo for the 2022 Connacht Gold Senior Club Football & Hurling Championships. As a county board, we are focused on promoting our grassroot initiative and rely on local businesses such as Aurivo to provide the necessary support to achieve this. We look forward to building on the success of our partnership this season.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

Leitrim winners at All Ireland Fleadh Cheoil

Saoirse Ní Chéileachair of CCÉ, Ballinamore, 2nd Place All Ireland Winner for the Whistle Slow Airs “Matt Cunningham Cup” (O18) at the 2022 Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann All Ireland Fleadh Cheoil

Home

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media