Aurivo Connacht Gold renews its sponsorship of the Leitrim Senior Club Championship

The Aurivo Co-Op brand, Connacht Gold has announced its continued support for Leitrim GAA as it renews its sponsorship of the Leitrim Senior Football & Hurling Club Championships.

The Football competition gets underway next Friday with two first round games with the action following hot and heavy until the final scheduled for October 16.

Aurivo is committed to getting behind Leitrim GAA and supporting local clubs in the championship season in 2022. Connacht Gold, a leading consumer foods brand of Aurivo Co-op, has a proud history and heritage in the local community.

Its multi award winning butter is available nationwide and Connacht Gold fresh milk and cream products are distributed throughout the Connacht region. It’s a brand which is focused on processing and delivering dairy produce, with health and wellbeing at the heart of the Connacht Gold range.

John Connor, Area Sales Manager, Aurivo Consumer Foods said “We are delighted to continue our relationship with Leitrim GAA through our sponsorship of its Senior Club Football & Hurling Championships. Aurivo and the Connacht Gold brand has a strong history with the sporting community and currently has partnerships with Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo GAA.

“Playing an active role in the community as well as supporting sporting activities is an important part of our culture at Aurivo. It’s an honour to support all the Clubs who compete in these competitions. We wish all teams competing the very best of luck and look forward to another exciting championship.”

Leitrim GAA Chairman Enda Stenson “We are very pleased to renew are partnership with Aurivo for the 2022 Connacht Gold Senior Club Football & Hurling Championships. As a county board, we are focused on promoting our grassroot initiative and rely on local businesses such as Aurivo to provide the necessary support to achieve this. We look forward to building on the success of our partnership this season.”