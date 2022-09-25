Connacht Gold Leitrim SFC Semi-Finals set for double header next Saturday

Football fans are in for a treat next Saturday when Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada hosts a mouth watering double header in the Connacht Gold Leitrim Senior Football Championship Semi-Finals.

Fenagh St Caillins will take on St Mary's in the first of the two semi-finals at 3pm with League champions Mohill coming up against Leitrim Gaels in the second game at 5pm next Saturday, October 1.

Both games will be finish on the day which means in the event of a draw at the end of normal time, two ten minute periods of extra-time will be played and if the sides still cannot be separated, then both games would go to penalties. All championship games, with the exception of Finals, will be decided in this manner in the event of a draw in the knockout stages.

Venues and times were also fixed for the Corrib Oil Junior A Championship Quarter-Finals and the Senior Relegation Final which all take place next Sunday, October 1. Shane McGettigan Park in Drumshanbo will host the clash of neighbours Melvin Gaels and St Patrick's Dromahair with the winners guaranteeing their Senior status for 2023 with the losers going back down to the Intermediate grade.

The Smith Monumentals IFC Relegation semi-finals will also be held next Sunday with Aughavas battling Mohill in Carrigallen and Ballinaglera facing Drumreilly in Fenagh, all games taking place at 1.00.

In the Corrib Oil Junior A Championship Quarter-Finals, St Mary's Kiltoghert booked their place in the semi-finals with a comprehensive 6-14 to 1-3 victory over Glencar Manorhamilton while Glenfarne Kiltyclogher ensured their place in the quarter-finals with a 3-12 to 0-11 victory over Aughawillan in Group 1.

In Group 2, Carrigallen removed any doubt that they would make the knockout stages with a comprehensive 3-25 to 0-3 win over Melvin Gaels while Cloone topped group 2 with a 4-26 to 0-7 victory over Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins' second string.

That means a clash of first string teams Carrigallen and Glenfarne Kiltyclogher in Kiltubrid next Sunday's quarter-finals while Eslin face a local derby with Annaduff in Cloone, both games taking place at the same time.

In the Corrib Oil Junior B championship, there were win for Fenagh St Caillins against Gortletteragh (3-13 to 2-8) and Allen Gaels over Leitrim Gaels (1-15 to 2-10) while Drumkeerin received a walkover from St Patrick's Dromahair. That leaves Allen Gaels top of group 1 ahead of Leitrim Gaels.