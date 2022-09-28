Leitrim GAA appoint former Sligo player and Roscommon coach Luke Bree as new Senior team selector

Leitrim GAA have announced that former Sligo footballer and Roscommon senior team coach/selector Luke Bree has been appointed as a selector with Andy Moran's Senior footballers.

The former Coolera Strandhill clubman won an All-Ireland Senior club title with St Vincent's of Dublin in 2014 and served as coach and selector with Anthony Cunningham's Roscommon team in 2022. The Sligo man replaces former Leitrim and Glencar Manorhamilton star James Glancy who has linked up with Paddy Christie in Longford.

In a statement on their website, Leitrim GAA said "Leitrim GAA, at its most recent Management Committee Meeting, approved the appointment of Luke Bree as selector/coach to the Leitrim Senior Football Team for the 2023 season.

"Luke previously worked as a coach and selector with the Roscommon Senior Footballers in 2022. Previously he was a head coach with the St. Vincent’s Senior Footballers in Dublin, and was a large part of the club’s operation over a ten-year period, playing on the 2014 All-Ireland Club Championship winning team. He is a former Sligo Senior Footballer and is currently a PE teacher based in his native county.

"Luke joins Andy Moran, Mike Solan and Barry McWeeney in directly overseeing the fortunes of our Senior Footballers into the 2023 season and we welcome him aboard."