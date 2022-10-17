Search

17 Oct 2022

Consumers warned about the dangers posed by unsafe GAA helmets

Reporter:

CCPC

17 Oct 2022 11:04 AM

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) and the Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) are warning consumers of the risks of unsafe GAA helmets.   The warning comes as the CCPC publish guidance for consumers highlighting the key safety tips to be aware of when buying a GAA helmet.

Pat Kenny, Member of the CCPC Commission, said: “We are delighted to partner with the GAA to raise awareness of the risks of unsafe GAA helmets. Wearing an unsafe GAA helmet can mean a serious risk of injury if a player is hit by a hurl or sliotar. We strongly advise consumers to purchase their helmets from a reputable retailer, avoid buying from businesses based outside of the EU, and be wary of buying from an online marketplace or social media platform. Ensure your helmet has a CE mark and if you have any product safety concerns about a helmet you have purchased, make a report to the CCPC.” 

Jim Bolger, Chair of the GAA/Camogie Association Helmet Workgroup, said: “The GAA have made it mandatory and the responsibility of each individual player to wear a helmet with a facial guard that meets the required safety standards. We are partnering with the CCPC to reiterate the message to players and consumers to purchase a helmet that meets the GAA’s requirements and will protect players from facial or eye injury. It’s particularly important that players also avoid altering a helmet in any way after they have bought it. Players and parents can find detailed information on helmet safety requirements on our website at https://learning.gaa.ie/mouthgardshurlinghelmets. ”

To lower the risk of a serious accident such as concussion, facial or eye injury, the CCPC and the GAA advise consumers to be aware of the following safety checks when purchasing a helmet:

ASSEMBLED HELMET: A safe helmet should arrive already assembled. You should not need to attach a faceguard
CE MARK: If there is no CE mark, don’t buy it. Also look out for any signs of poor quality, such as misspellings on the branding
OBVIOUS DANGERS: Watch out for sharp edges, sharp points, rough surfaces, or protruding screws. Do not wear your helmet if you find any of these dangers
MODIFICATION: Do not modify your helmet in any way after you buy it. Do not cut a hole in, or remove, the faceguard

The CCPC and the GAA encourage consumers to download the consumer guidance on helmet safety here for full details of the associated safety risks of wearing an unsafe helmet, as well as information on what to do next if they suspect they have purchased an unsafe helmet.
Where a consumer would like additional information on buying a safe helmet, they are advised to visit our website ccpc.ie for further information. 

For consumers who have safety concerns about a helmet they’ve already purchased, the CCPC advises them to stop using the product immediately and to contact our consumer helpline on 01 402 5555 and to contact the manufacturer or retailer with details of any faults or issues.

