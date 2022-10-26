Leitrim Ladies captain Clare Owens joins Kenya trek to help plan one million trees for Plant the Planet games

Leitrim Ladies captain Clare Owens will be one of 50 GAA stars who will travel to Kenya to take part in a unique Gaelic games experience that aims to plant one million trees to help highlight the growing impact of climate change.

Clare has launched an iDonate page to help her reach her target of €10,000 and she is already on her way to reaching her goal with €2,570 raised by noon on Wednesday October 26, but she is appealing to the Leitrim GAA community and indeed the wider community to get behind her campaign. You can donate to Clare's campaign at https://www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/ClareOwens

St Mary's Ladies celebrate in the rain as they lift Intermediate title - GALLERY St Mary's Ladies added to the success of their Men's team when they overcame a dogged Mohill challenge in Saturday's Gotham Dry Wall LGFA Intermediate Final played in atrocious conditions in Carrigallen and Observer photographer Willie Donnellan braved the wind and rain to get some great pictures of the celebrations ..... see who you can spot!

One of the event being held to support Clare's fundraising efforts includes a "Feel Good Friday" this Friday, October 28, in Mullingar Educate Together NS where the Leitrim Ladies captain is a staff member.

We are having a Feel Good Friday this coming Friday We will be collecting money for Self Help Africa. One of our staff members Clare Owens is heading to Kenya to plant trees with the charity so any donation will be greatly appreciated☺️ @gaelicplayers pic.twitter.com/WggOXbky52 — Mullingar Educate Together NS (@etns_mullingar) October 26, 2022

Plant the Planet Games, developed by the group ‘Warriors for Humanity’ which was founded by Galway dual player Alan Kerins, take place in Kenya from 18 to 27 November 18-27, with the group playing an All-Star game in Nairobi on Sunday November 20. Other highlights include visits to various climate change, farming and aid projects in the region.

For the sporting fanatics on the trip of 50 stars from football, hurling, ladies football and camogie will be a visit to Iten, the spiritual home of Kenyan running, and a training session with renowned athletics coach Brother Colm O'Connell, who hails from Cork, who had coached a score of Olympic champions and world record holders in his career.

The big selling point from the trip is to plant one million trees to highlighting the impact of climate change as well as getting children and local humanitarian groups in Kenya involved in the playing of GAA sports. Players on the trip will also be accompanied on their travels by traditional Kenyan musicians, and other Kenyan cultural acts who will take part in a host of cultural events alongside the players, as well as highlighting the work done by Self Help Africa.

Speaking on the project, Warriors for Humanity and Plant the Planet Games founder and former Galway dual star Alan Kerins said "It is incredible to have 50 warriors for humanity signed up, each one committing to raise funds in support what is one of the biggest challenges of our lifetime, that of climate change.

"This campaign, from which some of the world’s most vulnerable communities will benefit, will leave a lasting legacy in more ways than one, improving quality of living both in the present day and for future generations."

This trip will include ‘Flight of Swallows’, a group of musicians and dancers from Ireland (including many sports stars) who will participate in an authentic cross-cultural music and dance exchange, with our Kenyan hosts. The target for each participant to raise by November is €10,000.

"Our goal is to plant one million trees in Africa in partnership with Self Help Africa who have spent decades working closely with local farmers, communities and experts, to be the best at what they do. Each tree we plant will represent a livelihood for an African family, and an integral part of the project is to train farmers on managing their trees for this purpose.

"As a result, we know that the trees are looked after and cared for over the years. We want the impact of our work to be felt for many years to come, benefitting future generations, and leaving a legacy we can all be proud of."

If you would like to help Clare in her fundraising effort, simply use the link https://www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/ClareOwens to donate to her page.