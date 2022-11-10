Powerful Carrick Community School too strong for St Clare's

Possessing just too much strength in too many areas of the field, a powerful Carrick Community School team strolled to victory over a battling St Clare's CS Manorhamilton in last Wednesday's Corn Breifne Final.

Played in the NUI Galway Air Dome at the Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence, Carrick struggled in the first ten minutes against an energetic Manorhamilton side but once Lee Taylor and Brian Keaney both goaled in the space of two minutes, the game was all but over.

Fans enjoy action in the Dome as Carrick CS see off St Clare's in Corn Breifne Final - GALLERY Fans were treated to lovely conditions when they took in Wednesday evening's Corn Breifne Final in the NUI Galway Connacht Air Dome as Carrick-on-Shannon Community School proved too strong for St Clare's Comprehensive Manorhamilton, winning 3-15 to 3-15 to 0-9 .... Observer photographer Willie Donnellan was there to capture some photos of fans enjoying the action, see who you can spot!

Carrick's strength saw them hold St Clare's at arms length for most of the game and with the Manor side's danger man Jack Kelly wrapped up by impressive man marker Kyle Russell from Annaduff, they could never generate the goal chances they needed to get back into this game.

St Clare's got off to a bright start, Cian McManus firing over two frees inside three minutes along with missing one. However, Carrick settled when Josh Maye fired over a free for overcarrying and Niall Holohan curled a shot from distance between the Clare's posts, although referee Ray McBrien had to confirm the score.

Brian Keaney expertly fielded a long free from Ben Guckian to fire over on ten minutes but with Carrick missing a couple of good chances, St Clare's drew level once more when Bailey McBride finished off a patient and well worked move on 12 minutes.

Carrick CS's Ben Guckian spins away from two St Clare's players Picture: Willie Donnellan

Liam Chandler started off the move that led to Carrick's first goal, Niall Holohan collecting before producing a superb pass to release Lee Taylor for a clinical goal on 15 minutes. Adam Gethins hit a wide for St Clare's and Carrick took control.

Brian Keaney broke through on goal with his shot being half-blocked but heading towards the goal. Tom Hughes tried to keep the ball from crossing the line but it did with referee McBrien awarding the goal after consultation with his umpire.

Carrick were dominating but not pulling away as Taylor, Holohan and Guckian all had wides and it took an unusual source to show them how to do it when full-back Nikita Berzins followed his man up the field.

The Shannon Gaels clubman got possession inside the 14 yard line, twisted, turned and soloed through the defence before shooting to the net from a ridiculously tight angle.

Josh Maye quickly added a fine point before McManus (free) and Keaney swapped points that left Carrick with a commanding 3-5 to 0-4 halftime lead.

St Clare's tried to hit back but Carrick keeper Aaron Cox made a great save to deny Patrick Gilligan a goal with McManus following up with a point after good work from Jack Kelly.

Carrick increased their lead with Ben Guckian and Brian Keaney on target with Adam Gethins scoring for St Clare's after a strong run. Keaney and Patrick Gilligan scored fine points before the St Mary's man claimed and scored from a mark.

Carrick were now adding points at will as Keaney, the excellent Liam Chandler, Naratam Patrasco, Maye and Guckian all fired over points in a seven minute spell to stretch their lead to 16 points with nine minutes to go.

Cian McManus brought his tally to five points for the day with Guckian getting Carrick's last score two minutes later. With both teams making multiple subs, the last action saw Matthew Gilmartin fire over a late point for St Clare's.

CARRICK-ON-SHANNON COMMUNITY SCHOOL

Scorers: Brian Keaney 1-6, 1m; Josh Maye (f) & Ben Guckian (f) 0-3 each; Lee taylor & Nikita Berzins 1-0 each; Niall Holohan, Liam Chandler & Naratam Patrasco 0-1 each

Team: Aaron Cox, Kyle Russell, Nikita Berzins, Aaron Gardiner, Dhani Keane, Darragh Gardiner, Naratam Patrasco, Ben Guckian, Fionn Curley, Lee Taylor, Liam Chandler, Joe McKeon, Brian Keaney, Niall Holohan, Josh Maye. Subs: Mark McMahon, Jonny Donegan, Niall McGlynn, Daniel Martin, Aaron Wrynn

ST CLARE’S COMPREHENSIVE SCHOOL MANORHAMILTON

Scorers: Cian McManus 0-5, 3f; Bailey McBride, Adam Gethins, Patrick Gilligan (f) & Matthew Gilmartin 0-1 each

Team: Shaun Sheridan, Darargh Flanagan, Ross Johnston, Cathal Og Kavanagh, Eoin Moyles, Tom Hughes, Patrick Gilligan, Caoimhin McManus, Bailey McBride, Aaron Cleary, Cian McManus, Matthew Gilmartin, Jack Kelly, Donnacha Maguire, Adam Gethins. Subs: Ryan Gilligan, Oisin Gurn, Ross Forde, Darragh Boylan, Mark McHugh, Kyle McCaffrey

Referee: Ray McBrien