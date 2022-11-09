Connacht LGFA announce ticket and streaming details for Kiltubrid's Provincial Intermediate Club Final

Connacht LGFA have announced ticket information and streaming plans for Kiltubrid's Connacht Intermediate Club Final this Saturday against Mayo's Charlestown Sarsfields in Ballintubber.

The game takes place at 1pm on Saturday at the excellent St Croan's GAA Club facilities in Enfield with Kiltubrid seeking to follow Glencar Manorhamilton in 2020 by winning the Provincial Intermediate title.

Tickets for the eagerly anticipated game cost €10 for adults and €5 for students and OAPs and are available to buy online on the universe.com website at the following LINK.

Connacht LGFA have also announced that they will be streaming the game live from Ballintubber for those who can't make it at a cost of €10. The link for the steaming coverage is available through the Connacht LGFA website HERE.

Connacht Intermediate Final will be stream LIVE on

Saturday 12th November at 1.00pm in @StCroans@CharlestownGAA v @kiltubridladies



Steven Grealis & Claire Owens will bring you full coverage of what promises to be a pulsating encounter

Link for Stream https://t.co/7ngnKtKIe3 pic.twitter.com/IWZrTVH27i — Connacht LGFA (@ConnachtLGFA) November 8, 2022

Leitrim Ladies captain Clare Owens will be on commentary duty before she heads off to Kenya on her Plant the Planet initiative.

In the build up to Saturday's Final, Kiltubrid LGFA are also running a "Sponsor a Player" initiative which, according to their club notes in this week's Observer, is "for anyone wishing to help raise funds for the team and management on their journey. If you wish to contribute you will find details on our Facebook page or you can contact Jenny on 086 845 6174 or ask any of our ladies panel."