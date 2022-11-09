Search

09 Nov 2022

Connacht LGFA announce ticket and streaming details for Kiltubrid's Provincial Intermediate Club Final

Kiltubrid LGFA also running "Sponsor a Player" initiative ahead of Saturday's Connacht Final in Ballintubber

Connacht LGFA announce ticket and streaming details for Kiltubrid's Provincial Intermediate Club Final

Reporter:

John Connolly

09 Nov 2022 2:00 PM

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

Connacht LGFA have announced ticket information and streaming plans for Kiltubrid's Connacht Intermediate Club Final this Saturday against Mayo's Charlestown Sarsfields in Ballintubber.

The game takes place at 1pm on Saturday at the excellent St Croan's GAA Club facilities in Enfield with Kiltubrid seeking to follow Glencar Manorhamilton in 2020 by winning the Provincial Intermediate title.

Kiltubrid's goal bonanza as they storm into Connacht Final

ORANMORE MAREE 1-11 KILTUBRID 6-8

Tickets for the eagerly anticipated game cost €10 for adults and €5 for students and OAPs and are available to buy online on the universe.com website at the following LINK.

Connacht LGFA have also announced that they will be streaming the game live from Ballintubber for those who can't make it at a cost of €10. The link for the steaming coverage is available through the Connacht LGFA website HERE.

Leitrim Ladies captain Clare Owens will be on commentary duty before she heads off to Kenya on her Plant the Planet initiative.

Kiltubrid's Connacht LGFA Intermediate Club Final fixed for St Croan's in Roscommon

In the build up to Saturday's Final, Kiltubrid LGFA are also running a "Sponsor a Player" initiative which, according to their club notes in this week's Observer, is "for anyone wishing to help raise funds for the team and management on their journey. If you wish to contribute you will find details on our Facebook page or you can contact Jenny on 086 845 6174 or ask any of our ladies panel."

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media