13 Nov 2022

St Mary's Connacht clash with Tourlestrane fixed for Saturday with Aughnasheelin in action on Sunday

Carrigallen suffer narrow defeat in Pearse Stadium as Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada set to host two Connacht Semi-Finals next weekend

Reporter:

John Connolly

13 Nov 2022 6:31 PM

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

St Mary's Kiltoghert and Aughnasheelin supporters can start making plans for the weekend after Connacht GAA revealed on Sunday that the Carrick men will be in action on Saturday and Aughnasheelin on Sunday in their respective AIB Connacht Club Championship semi-finals.

Leitrim Senior champions St Mary's Kiltoghert, who overcame London's St Kiernan's last Saturday in Ruislip in the county's first win in the competition since 2014, will take on Sligo's Tourlestrane next Saturday November 19, in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada with a place in the AIB Connacht Club Senior Championship Final at stake.

Late injury time goal blast sees St Mary's through St Kiernan's scare in Ruislip

ST KIERNAN'S 1-8 ST MARY'S KILTOGHERT 3-8

Leitrim intermediate champions Aughnasheelin face Roscommon's St Dominic's in the Connacht Intermediate Semi-Final in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada on Sunday, November 20, at 1.30 with referee Christopher Ryan in charge of the fixture.

With the heavy rain of recent weeks, there are concerns over the condition of the playing surface in Pairc Sean but it is expected that Connacht GAA officials will have contingency plans in place for the weekend.

In other Connacht Club action, Carrigallen's year came to an end with a narrow 1-10 to 0-10 defeat at the hands of Clifden in in the Provincial Junior semi-final in Pearse Stadium on Sunday. 

The Galway side stormed into a 1-4 to 0-1 score after 15 minutes with the goal coming from Gearoid King but points from Derek Reilly and Marc Dolan to go with an earlier score for Aodan Harte left the Leitrim champions, just a week after winning the Leitrim side, trailing 1-5 to 0-3 at the halftime break.

Cruel, cruel heartbreak for Kiltubrid as Charlestown sneak injury time victory

KILTUBRID 0-12 CHARLESTOWN SARSFIELDS 1-10

Clifden stretched their lead to seven points nine minutes into the second half but then Carrigallen launched a remarkable second half surge that took them to within a point of their opponents. Two points from Marc Dolan got them up and running before Aaron Skelly fired over three points between the 50th and 55th minute to cut the lead back to a point.

Unfortunately for Carrigallen, Clifden managed to regain their form and fired over the final two points of the game to seal a three point victory, ending the Leitrim team's campaign.

Local News

