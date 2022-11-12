Cruel, cruel heartbreak for Kiltubrid as Charlestown sneak injury time victory

There are times when sport delivers a brutal kick in the teeth and on Saturday, it was Kiltubrid’s misfortune to suffer just that as Charlestown Sarsfields snatched victory and the Connacht LGFA Intermediate title from them in injury time at the end of a pulsating contest in Ballintubber.

Kiltubrid demonstrated all their courage, resilience and determination we know they possess in abundance as they recovered from a six point halftime deficit to draw level with less than two minutes of normal time on the clock and they looked to be the team with momentum at that stage.

Check out part 1 of our fans gallery from Kiltubrid's heartbreaking Connacht LGFA IFC Final loss to Charlestown - GALLERY Kiltubrid suffered cruel heartbreak in the Connacht LGFA Intermediate Club Final in St Croan's GAA Club on Saturday when Charlestown Sarsfields scored an injury time winner to take the title in front of two very passoniate sets of fans. Observer photographer Willie Donnellan was there to capture some great images of fans in part one of our gallery enjoying the action .... see who you can spot!

But Charlestown, after being under the cosh for the entire second half, somehow found new found reserves of energy and spirit, lifting themselves to victory when Player of the Match Deirdre Doherty fired over an injury time free to break Kiltubrid hearts.

It was cruel on Kiltubrid as they seemed poise to land a second Leitrim victory in three years in this competition but the Mayo side reacted superbly to Kiltubrid drawing level and never gave the Leitrim champions a chance for a winner let alone an equaliser in almost five minutes of added time.

As superb as their performance was, and it truly was, Kiltubrid will have a lot of regrets when they look back on this one - a nervy first half saw Charlestown, playing with the advantage of a crossfield breeze, built up a six point lead and looked every inch the presumptive champions.

Charlestown's Deirdre Doherty scores the game's only goal Picture: Willie Donnellan

Whether it was the occasion or the fact that Charlestown dominated the ball for possession and kept control of the ball with slick passing movements, Kiltubrid simply never got going in that first half and it was hard to argue with the scoreline.

The second half was a different story but again, we wonder about what might have been with Michelle Guckian seeing a powerful shot just 20 seconds into the second half pushed over the crossbar by Charlestown keeper Julia Gawalkiewicz - a goal then would have given Kiltubrid an enormous influx of energy and belief.

Missed chances is also another source of regret for Kiltubrid - nine wides or shots that fell short for Kiltubrid and two goal chances to just six missed opportunities for Charlestown are huge in a game of incredibly tight margins.

That will be a source of regret but the manner in which Kiltubrid attacked the second half and harried Charlestown to distraction speaks of their resolve but right now, that will feel like hollow praise.

Part 2 of Willie Donnellan's gallery of fans photos from Kiltubrid's Connacht LGFA Intermediate Club final - GALLERY Check out part 2 of Willie Donnellan’s gallery of fans photos from Saturday’s Connacht LGFA Intermediate Club Final as Kiltubrid suffered injury time heartbreak at the hands of Charlestown Sarsfield, the Mayo side winning 1-10 to 0-12 .... see who you can spot!

Charlestown got off the sort of start teams dream about, two quick fire points leading to points for Nora McGovern and Deirdre Doherty. The mercurial Doherty was pulling the strings and was central to the game’s only goal although Kiltubrid supporters felt that Ella Brennan should have been penalised for barging through the challenge of Emma Guckian.

Brennan broke the challenge on five minutes before playing an absolutely superb pass in behind the Kiltubrid defence and right into Doherty’s hands and she made no mistake from close range.

Kiltubrid were struggling to get going, Michelle Guckian dropping a free wide and another short while Emma Guckian saw a shot spilled by the Charlestown keeper. Doherty then added a superb free from the 14 yard line in the left hand corner to put the Mayo side six points clear after just ten minutes.

An off-the-ball foul allowed Kiltubrid to settle when Michelle Guckian popped over the free but Doherty hit back with a huge point after a strong run from her sister and team captain Chelsea a minute later.

It wasn’t all going Charlestown’s way with Doherty seeing a free rebound off the crossbar before she followed up with a fine but Nora McGovern added a second on 17 minutes. From that kickout, a powerful Sinead Tighe run saw her offload to Emma Guckian who broke through a couple of tackles to fire over a fine point.

The Kiltubrid team who contested the Connacht LGFA Intermediate Club Final Picture: Willie Donnellan

Kiltubrid were starting to move and when Michelle Guckian punished a foul on herself from a free, the gap was back to five points. Michelle Guckian had another free but the ball flew low and slightly off target to Riona McKeon who brought a block out of two Charlestown defenders, the resulting 50 going wide.

The sense that Kiltubrid were finally finding their feet was building as Laura Redican made a superb block from Doherty in front of the Kiltubrid goal and the Leitrim champions broke quickly, the ball ending with Michelle Guckian firing the ball over the bar on 22 minutes.

But Charlestown responded impressively, a Laura Redican foul on Doherty allowing the full-forward to stroke over the free while Cailin Durkan finished off a patient and well worked move with a point three minutes before the break.

Great work from Aoife MCWeeney and Emma Guckian set up Michelle Guckian for her fourth point of the first half in added time but Deirdre Doherty showed immense strength and skill to break through a challenge before picking herself off the ground to fire over a point.

That left Charlestown Sarsfields with a daunting 1-8 to 0-5 halftime lead but the lead was almost halved less than 20 seconds after the restart, Michelle Guckian win the throw-in before getting on the end of a swift attack.

Guckian blasted the ball at the Charlestown goal but keeper Juila Gawakkiewicz made a superb save, diverting the ball up over the bar.

Guckian then saw a free diverted out for a fifty which also went wide but she quickly added two more frees, the second a retaken effort after referee John Devlin punished a Charlestown defender for jumping up and down as the Kiltubrid player prepared to take the free.

Michelle Guckian fields the ball under pressure from two Charlestown players Picture: Willie Donnellan

That cut the gap to a goal with 24 minutes left in the half but good play from Chelsea Doherty ended with Deirdre Doherty firing over.

But Kiltubrid were starting to ramp up the pressure and Ellen Keaney almost grabbed a goal when a Charlestown defender made a great catch from a high ball but her clearance was almost intercepted, Keaney seeing a touch on her shot. Unfortunately, Michelle Guckian’s fifty flew wide.

Charlestown tried to steady themselves but Doherty put two frees wide but time was also ticking away quickly and another Guckian free with 11 minutes to go left a goal between the teams.

Another Guckian score five minutes later after good work from Aoife McWeeney & Emma Guckian once more had the Kiltubrid support in fine voice as Charlestown were struggling to get out of their own half.

The gap was down to one with less than three minutes left when Guckian converted yet another free after an initial effort had come off the post, some of the Kiltubrid players wanting to play on as they won the ball back in a great position.

It seemed as if the miraculous victory was on when Guckian curled another magnificent free over the bar just a minute later and Kiltubrid were the team with momentum and belief.

But Charlestown demonstrated their class by not allowing Kiltubrid another shot at their posts with Cailin Durkan, Nicholas Meehan, Chelsea and Deirdre Doherty coming to the fore. They started to keep the ball for long periods and drew the Kiltubrid defence into a rash challenge.

That gave Doherty the chance to edge Charlestown back in front and she duly did with a superb kick. Kiltubrid tried to move heaven and earth to get an equaliser but Charlestown the ball back and played keep ball for the remaining three minutes to break Kiltubrid’s hearts.

KILTUBRID

Scorers: Michelle Guckian 0-11, 7f; Emma Guckian 0-1

Team: Miranda Foley, Laura Redican, Caroline Doherty, Claire Kelly, Sinead Tighe, Lauren Tivnan, Kelly O’Brien, Aoife McWeeney, Niamh Tighe, Ellen Keany, Emma Guckian, Aine Redican, Claire McWeeney, Michelle Guckian, Riona McKeon. Subs: Orla McWeeney for O’Brien (49); Aoife McWeeney for McKeon (53), Clodagh McGrail for C McWeeney (57)

CHARLESTOWN

Scorers: Deirdre Doherty 1-7, 3f; Nora McGovern 0-2; Cailin Durkan 0-1

Team: Julia Gawalkiewicz, Clodagh Murphy, Lauren O’Donnell, Heather Johnson, Ella Brenna, Nichola Meehan, Elaine O’Donnell, Katie Gavin, Cailin Durkan, Shona Mahon, Chelsea Doherty, Nora McGovern, Kate O’Donohue, Deirdre Doherty, Jennfier O’Donnell. Sub: Mary Kate Casey for L. O’Donnell (58)

Referee: John Devlin (Galway)