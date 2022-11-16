Two left standing as St Mary's & Aughnasheelin bid for Connacht glory

Leitrim's final two teams in Connacht Club action are bidding to reach their respective Provincial Club Finals next weekend as St Mary's Kiltoghert and Aughnasheelin face potentially huge semi-finals in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada.

Leitrim's county ground will host the meeting of St Mary's Kiltoghert and Sligo champions Tourlestrane on Saturday when Intermediate champions Aughnasheelin will host Roscommon's St Dominic's on Sunday.

Both games have 1.30 pm throw-in times and both are also ‘finish on the day’ which would mean extra-time and penalties should the game remain level at the end of normal time.

St Mary's rode their luck in Ruislip last Saturday, scoring 2-1 in added time to beat St Kiernan's. Interestingly, it was Leitrim's first win in the Connacht Senior Club competition since 2014 when Aughawillan defeated Tubbercurry in the first round.

There was provincial disappointment for both Kiltubrid and Carrigallen last weekend. Kiltubrid Ladies suffered an agonising 1-10 t0 0-12 loss in the Connacht LGFA Intermediate Club Final against Charlestown Sarsfields, having recovered from a six point deficit to draw level with just over a minute of normal time left.

Carrigallen also staged a remarkable second half rally that almost brought them to the brink of glory in the Connacht Junior Club semi final against Clifden last Sunday in Pearse Stadium, closing a seven point gap to just one before Clifden scored two late injury time points to take the victory.