Sky Sports analyst Paul McGinley to speak at GAA Conference

The GAA Games Development Conference takes place over two days in Croke Park; this Friday and Saturday January 12 & 13.

Former Ryder Cup captain and current Sky Sports analyst, Paul McGinley, will jet into Dublin this weekend to give a keynote speech to over 800 delegates on his experience of leading a winning Ryder Cup team.

McGinley, also a big GAA fan, will discuss the importance of teamwork in getting results and how, in the early stages of his career, he applied principles from his GAA experience to his golfing game.

The GAA Games Development Conference in partnership with Sky Sports is the flagship event of the GAA’s Coach Education programme. Running since 2003 with over 800 of the GAA’s leading grassroots coaches in attendance, this year’s conference will take place over two days in Croke Park on Friday and Saturday.

The Conference theme this year is 'Think It, Do It, Become It' which is intended to make the focus of becoming a better coach a process. At the event, attendees will hear from some of the most influential voices in GAA and further afield with keynote addresses as well as workshops & seminars for smaller groups.

Paul’s attendance at the event is part of Sky Sports’ commitment in supporting the GAA at grassroots level. On top of the Games Development Conference Sky Sports is also supporting the Super Games Centres regionally by arranging visits with Sky Sports mentors and providing kits and equipment to the estimated 9000 members countrywide.

Earlier this year Sky Sports also supported the #GAAyouth Forum with Sky Sports mentors Cora Staunton, Paul Geaney and Brendan Maher all taking part in workshops on the day.

Former Tyrone Senior captain and U.21 football coach, Peter Canavan, will also be in attendance on Saturday taking part in a discussion forum led by MC Damien Lawlor alongside former Armagh Senior Footballer Steven McDonnell and Kerry Minor Football Manager, Peter Keane. The topic for discussion will be ‘the need for spontaneity and creativity versus team play’.

Commenting on his involvement, Paul McGinley said “As a former Ryder Cup captain and player, as well as a massive GAA fan, I’m really looking forward to attending the GAA Games Development Conference in partnership with Sky Sports at Croke Park this Saturday to speak with coaches from all over the country.

“I’m looking forward to sharing my own experience of leading a winning Ryder Cup team, my background and roots in the GAA and discussing how brilliant team work and good coaching can bring winning results.”

Uachtarán Chumann Lúthchleas Gael, Aogán Ó Fearghail, said "I wish to acknowledge the assistance of Sky Sports in supporting the ongoing development of our games at grassroots level through their partnership of the very successful and long-running GAA Games Development Conference.

This partnership complements the support Sky Sports have provided in showcasing our games to an international audience and I trust they will help the Conference go from strength to strength."

Throughout 2017 to 2021, Sky Sports will invest €3 million over a five-year period into grassroots GAA which will include leveraging its links to world-class elite sportspeople across three initiatives; the GAA Games Development Conference; the GAA Youth Forum and the GAA Super Games Centres.