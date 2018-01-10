Mayo name experimental side to face Leitrim

Mayo manager Stephen Rochford has gone with an experimental side for tomorrow's FBD League clash against Leitrim in Castlebar.

Colm Boyle, Barry Moran and Alan Freeman are the most recognisable names in the Mayo side with Freeman set to lead the attack from full-forward while Castlebar Mitchell’s Neil Douglas is also named in attack.

Wednesday’s game will be Mayo’s first in the competition following the postponement of their game against Galway last Sunday while Leitrim will be looking for an improved performance after the loss to Roscommon last week.

Throw-in at MacHale Park is at 7pm.

Mayo: Paddy O'Malley; Marcus Park, Ger McDonagh, Aidan Butler; James Stretton, Colm Boyle, James McCormack; Barry Moran, Jordan Flynn; Fionn McDonagh, Neil Douglas, Nathan Moran; Ross Egan, Alan Freeman, Ciaran Treacy