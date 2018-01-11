Guckian pleads for fans’ patience after Mayo draw

Leitrim manager Brendan Guckian has pleaded with the county’s fans to have patience and get behind the Green & Gold footballers.

Sport is often fickle and just a week after a heavy loss to Roscommon, Leitrim produced a battling display with Brendan Gallagher fisting the ball to the Mayo net in the fourth minute of added time to snatch a deserved 1-10 to 0-13 draw in Elvery’s MacHale Park.

Asked what the draw, and the performance in a sodden Castlebar, would do for this new look team, Brendan admitted that the Leitrim public mightn’t have great belief in his team as he said “I’ve been saying that there is loads of ability in the squad and definitely, confidence is a thing.

“I know people don’t have much faith in us and I keep saying to people to be patient with us, there is massive potential there. And I think anybody who was here tonight, anybody who wore a Leitrim jersey tonight, really wore it pride and really gave it their all. They worked extremely hard and you can’t ask for much more than that.”

