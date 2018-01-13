Sean O'Heslin's win Scor na nOg quiz

Leitrim Scór na nÓg table quiz took place last Friday night in the Mayflower Drumshanbo. Nine clubs from around the county contested a place to represent Leitrim for the table quiz at the upcoming All-Ireland.

A nail biting finish throughout the last four rounds as six teams were within a point of each other. At the end of the tenth round, there was a three way tie with Annaduff, Sean O'Heslin's and Kiltubrid all on a tie of 70 out of 80 marks. The tie breaker round saw Sean O'Heslin's clinch the Leitrim medal for this winning team.

Danny Smyth, James Og Maguire, Dillon Beirne and Tom Prior will next weekend take part in a Connacht round in Claremorris against the four other Connacht teams. A Connacht medal and title will be awarded to the winning team on the day. The four Ballinamore boys will then go on to represent Leitrim in the IT on February 14.

The Connacht round of Scór na nÓg Finals is taking place this Sunday in the Town Hall Claremorris at 2.30pm sharp.

There are no advance tickets, admission is payable on the door on the day. All of our Leitrim winners will be hoping for a place in the All-Ireland final to be held in Knocknarea Arena, IT Sligo on February 14.

Wishing all of our Leitrim teams and all involved the very best of luck.