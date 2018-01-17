Leitrim v Sligo FBD League game moved to Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence

Tonight's FBD Insurance Connacht League game between Leitrim and Sligo has been moved to the Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence after GAA officials moved the game from Cloone due to the weather conditions.

With a heavy snowfall on Tuesday evening, most of Leitrim was covered in snow early on Wednesday morning and with treacherous road conditions, the decision to move the game was made by the Connacht GAA Council.

The game will take place at 8pm tonight at the Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence in Bekan which will mean a very cold evening for players, officials and spectators with no spectator accommodation in Bekan.

Ironically, this game has already suffered one postponement after it was due to be played on Sunday, January 10, in Ballinamore. Both teams were at the venue in Ballinamore but when the pitch was inspected, the game was called off due to the heavily frozen surface.