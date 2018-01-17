Goals the killer again for Leitrim

Goals have been Leitrim's undoing in the FBD Insurance Connacht League this year and so it proved again as first half strikes from Pat Hughes and Adrian Marren propelled Sligo to a comfortable ten point win.

On a night when manager Brendan Guckian chose to give fringe players a chance to impress, there were Leitrim Senior debuts for Melvin Gaels' Killian McGloin and St. Mary's Nicholas McWeeney while Dean McGovern & Ryan O'Rourke both saw their first action of the year.

Sligo's first goal on ten minutes came after a defensive slip saw Pat Hughes charge through to produce a clever finish, this after Stephen Coen and Keith Beirne had swapped points.

Leitrim responded, as they have done through the FBD campaign, with points from Jack Heslin and Beirne, matched by points from Gerard O'Kelly Lynch and Adrian Marren. Beirne and Marren swapped points but Sligo to pull away with points from Hughes (2), Marren and Coen to put some daylight between the teams.

Two Beirne frees and a nice Ryan O'Rourke point, after a Beirne free came off the post, cut the gap to five but a long ball in found Adrian Marren in space and the veteran forward wasn't going to miss from there, his goal giving Sligo a 2-9 to 0-7 halftime lead.

Two Beirne frees reduced the gap early in the second half but every time Leitrim managed a score or two, Sligo were clinical in their response, a Marren point midway through the half that started in the Sligo half and must have gone through 10 or 15 passes illustrating Sligo's greater efficiency.

O'Rourke and Beirne were on target again for Leitrim but Sligo finished with a brace from sub Niall Murphy and another from Mikey Gordon to run out 10 point winners.

