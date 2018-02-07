Light at end of the tunnel as Leitrim Ladies set to field

Leitrim Ladies are finally seeing some light at the end of the tunnel with the news that the County Senior team are set to field next Sunday, February 11, for their first home game in the Lidl Ladies NFL Division 4 campaign.

The Green & Gold Ladies, still awaiting the appointment of a new manager, take on Offaly next Sunday at 2 pm in Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada as they hope to put a turbulent few weeks behind them.

Leitrim have already conceded their opening two games to Kildare and Wexford due to a severe lack of player availability while they were also searching for a new manager.

The Observer understands that Leitrim LGFA hope to ratify the appointment of a new manager this week while an appeal to the county's clubs for players to join the County Senior panel seems to have borne fruit.