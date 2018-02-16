All-Ireland Scor na nOg Finals on Saturday

The All-Ireland Scór na nog final will be held this Saturday February 17, in the Knocknarea Arena, IT Sligo. The competition starts at 3pm sharp.

Please note this is a ticket only event, if you have not pre-booked tickets please check with club Scór officers for availability before travelling to the finals. Leitrim are honoured to have 18 young people from the county compete in this year's final. A phenomenal amount of talent and a great achievement for our small county.

St Mary’s figure dance team are heading to the competition for their first National final in this junior competition. Full of fresh enthusiasm, wishing the young ladies the very best on Saturday.

Another first for the talented Amelia Pajak from Mohill. Amelia represents Leitrim & Connacht in solo singing, a beautiful sweet voice that is sure to see her do very well. Her all Ireland appearance mirrors the St Mary's dancers - both having won their first Connacht's this year and both making an All-Ireland debut this weekend.

Ballad group representatives also from St Mary's but are no strangers to the All-Ireland Scór. Saturday will be the groups 3rd consecutive year to compete at all Ireland.

Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's club represent Leitrim in the table quiz. The four boys will be hoping for a good result on Saturday having seen off 9 other clubs in a tight Leitrim final and going on to win the Connacht round of the competition. This event will be held in the adjacent Clayton Hotel at 11am. Entry to the quiz is free of charge.

Wishing all of the competitors the very best of luck

Figure Dance: St Mary's

Solo Singing: Amelia Pajak, Mohill

Ballad Group: St Mary's

Quiz Team: Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s

Senior Scor Finals

Senior Scór is going straight to the County Final once again. It will be held in the Mayflower Drumshanbo on March 3, with the county title winners going forward to the Connacht final in on Monday March 19, at 4pm. The Leitrim final will start with quiz at approx. 6pm, followed by the main stage, approx. 7.30 pm. Entries for the Leitrim final to be submitted by return of email irishculturalofficer.leitrim@gaa.ie by Monday February 26.