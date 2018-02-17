Ladies game moved to Mullingar

Leitrim Ladies will be on the road on Sunday instead of playing at home after their Lidl Ladies NFL Division 3 clash with Offaly has been moved to Mullingar.

The third round clash, postponed last week due to the unavailability of a pitch in Leitrim, was originally refixed for Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada on Sunday but the game has now been switched to St. Loman's GAA pitch in Mullingar, just off the N4, at 12.30.

Leitrim will be fielding for the first time this year after conceding their first two games against Kildare and Wexford while Offaly have suffered two losses in their first two games.