Scor Finals fall victim to weather

After waiting to see how roads conditions and weather forecasts would fare out, Leitrim GAA have taken the decision to call off tonight's Leitrim Scor Finals set for Drumshanbo.

The Leitrim Scor committee had hoped that the thaw around Leitrim would hold but with further snowfall and frost in some areas of the county last night, the decision was taken to pull the plug on tonight's event.

The Leitrim Scor Finals have been rescheduled for next Saturday, March 10 in Drumshanbo.