Dromahair GAA claim top prize in Connacht

Representatives from St Patrick's GAA Club, Dromahair recently travelled to Croke Park where they were presented with the €1,000 prize for achieving the highest sales of GAA National Club Draw tickets in Connacht.

The club have expressed their gratitude to all who bought and sold tickets over the months and to all at McGoldrick’s Centra for allowing the club to set up a stand.

While it was very much a group effort the fundraising effort was co-ordinated by Jim Meehan and Kevin Torsney.

Congrats to @DromahairGAA pictured receiving their top @ConnachtGAA €1000 sellers prize in the company of @officialgaa Uachtarán John Horan, Jim, Fergus and Thomas Meehan and Kevin Torsney. pic.twitter.com/yzp8jpk2QL March 17, 2018

Read Also:

Blow for Leitrim GAA as James Glancy departs Coaching role

Cunniffe calls for Moreton release