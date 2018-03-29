Leitrim Ladies relegated as Longford game conceded

Leitrim Ladies will be playing their Lidl National League football in Division 4 next year after news that they have conceded next Sunday's game against Longford confirmed their relegation from Division 3.

Sunday's game would have been a relegation decider as Leitrim have no points and Longford have just one following a draw last week against Offaly but with Leitrim unable field a team, they have conceded the game against their neighbours, a decision that seals their fate in the Division.

Leitrim Ladies County Board Secretary Pat Faughnan informed the Leitrim Observer on Thursday morning "It’s with regret that Leitrim Ladies have to conced another game, this time against Longford this weekend."

Sunday's game is the fifth game in the campaign that Leitrim have conceded with their only two outings resulting in defeats against Meath (7-29 to 2-5) and Offaly (6-15 to 2-5).

It continues the turmoil for the Ladies Board as it took several attempts to constitute a new officer board while the Leitrim Ladies Minor team recently suffered a mind-boggling 14-17 to 1-6 loss to Roscommon in the first round of the Connacht Minor Championship.

Leitrim were last in Division 4 in 2010 after the Leagues were reconstructed, winning the final against Limerick in Breffni Park. That came just three years after Leitrim had won the All-Ireland Intermediate title in Croke Park but they only fielded once in the following year's League and suffered a number of heavy defeats before they were relegated back to Intermediate level in 2011.

Leitrim Ladies may also see themselves liable for heavy fines as the LGFA rules state "Any County team giving a walkover after the commencement of the National League or Championships, shall incur a fine up to €5,000. The governing body shall review their participation in that competition."

The worry for Leitrim Ladies must now be for the Championship as, under LGFA rules, any team which fails to field for a Championship match will see the entire county suspended for 12 months. The rule states "County Boards must send forward a team for Inter-County Adult Championships. Failure to do so may result in the entire County being suspended for 12 months. The suspension shall start on the date on which the match should have been played."