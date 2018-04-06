Dublin hurling star fancies Leitrim shock in New York

Leitrim's trip to New York for the first round of the Connacht Championship is four weeks away but the Exiles have received backing from the unusual source of a Dublin hurler!

Dublin hurling star Danny Sutcliffe lined out with New York last year in the Connacht Championship, pushing Sligo to the limit to emerge with the victory from Gaelic Park.

And the St. Jude's clubman, chatting with the national media at the launch of Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camps, believes New York can cause an upset - "Obviously, they’ve Leitrim (this year) so you’d fancy them winning (a game in Connacht) for the first time ever.”

However, Sutcliffe doesn't ever see himself switching codes to the footballers - "“I wouldn’t be good enough for that team. The New York thing was when you’re away and have no-one to train with and it was getting involved with a group so that’s all that was. We could have ended up getting a shot at Mayo which would have been nice."

With Jamie Clarke declaring for New York and rumours of other players joining up with the Exiles, it is easy to see why Sutcliffe believes that New York may have a chance of the upset on Sunday, May 6.