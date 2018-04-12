Captain Laura looking forward to final

Although a little reticent when the tape recorder was placed in front of her, there is no doubt that St. Clare’s captain Laura Fowley is really looking forward to Friday’s Final.

“I’m delighted, it is such a good opportunity for the school,” said the Dromahair player, “I’m really looking forward to it. It will be a big challenge but the whole team is so enthusiastic and work really well together.”

And Laura believes that St. Clare’s Semi-Final victory will stand to them in the Final - “Definitely, it was a big challenge but we were up for it and we’re up for this Final too. I was confident but there were times I was on edge a bit.

“The defence really stood out, really marked well. It is a great benefit for us to have Muireann upfront but we have good players upfront in Leah Fox and Amy Fowley. It is more than just one player, it is a team game.”