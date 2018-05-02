Strong finish to League helped Leitrim prepare for New York

Leitrim captain Donal Wrynn believes a few tweaks to the system towards the end of the League means the Green & Gold head to New York this weekend in buoyant form.

Leitrim take on New York next Sunday in Gaelic Park in the opening round of the Connacht Championship (2.15 pm throw-in, 7.15 pm local time) and despite missing out on two postponed games against London and Waterford, Donal feels that Leitrim were beginning to find their feet towards the end of the League.

"We finished the League strong, we didn’t start as well," said Donal at the Leitrim GAA Press night, "We felt after the first three games that we were playing very much within ourselves. We had a lot of hard work done over the winter and we thought we prepared well but we just weren’t getting it out on game day.

"We tweaked a few things, nothing major happened I think our performances started to improve and I think guys started playing a bit better, a bit more freely and that was only with small tweeks."

And Donal believes Leitrim will carry that form into Sunday's crunch encounter - "Just on our championship preparations so far, I think we’ve carried that form from the latter end of the League into the championship."

Three rounds of the League in April also helped preparations - "A bit of extra games with the clubs has definitely helped especially on missing out on two National League games. Lads seemed to have played well with their clubs, I’ve heard a few people say the Leitrim lads have played well for their clubs which is really positive for us. They are coming back to training with a pep in their step."

