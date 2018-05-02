Club form will help Brendan and Leitrim in New York

Leitrim players may have only started their Club League campaigns in the last month but for their team-mate Brendan Gallagher, April meant two Club Championship games in Dublin, something the Lucan Sarsfields man believes will benefit Leitrim in New York this weekend.

With three rounds of the League at home in Leitrim and two club championship games in Dublin for Brendan and St. Brigid's Paddy Maguire, April was a busy month for the County squad but Brendan believes it will pay off in Gaelic Park - "A lot of lads had run outs with their clubs, the camp is good and we’re feeling good and we’re looking forward to Sunday."

Brendan lined out with Lucan Sarsfield in both their Dublin Senior Championship games, scoring two points in the 3-9 to 1-10 loss to Na Fianna, and again in their draw last weekend with Skerries Harps, a result that moves qualification for the quarter-final stages out of Lucan's hands.

Interestingly, Lucan also fielded two former Leitrim players in Brendan's brother Conor, who scored five points against Na Fianna, and Keith Moran and Brendan is enjoying the games.

"We lost to Na Fianna, we just fell a tad bit short at the end of it but we were out again last weekend. It does always be in the back of the mind and we’d be hoping the Skerries Harps game would have got our season back on track. You just have to balance these things, club and county, it is the name of the game."

And Brendan believes the club games will benefit county teams in the long run - "Getting to play more games is what lads wanted to do when they play football, just play as many games as possible and that is what I’m doing. It lets me know that I’m moving well, playing well going into next Sunday."

SEE THIS WEEK'S LEITRIM OBSERVER TO READ MORE FROM BRENDAN GALLAGHER AND KEEP AN EYE OUT ON WWW.LEITRIMOBSERVER.IE FOR MORE NEWS AHEAD OF THE NEW YORK CLASH.