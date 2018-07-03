Leitrim players thank fans for support

Leitrim players Jack Heslin and Micheal McWeeney have thanked the county’s supporters for their reaction and support after the victory over Louth in the All-Ireland Senior Championship Qualifiers.

Asked what it felt like to be a Leitrim footballer in the days after the Louth win, Jack said “It was brilliant, there was nothing like it, meeting people during the week and it has brought great positives to everyone involved with Leitrim GAA, that’s what we want.

“We do it for everyone and we want a good atmosphere around the whole lot. We trained there Wednesday night, there was a great buzz around the place, everyone was loving it, just carrying it on and giving everyone a bit of enjoyment.”

Micheal McWeeney insisted that the players enjoyed the support but had kept their heads down during the week - “Definitely you can see here what a difference a week can make, the pitch here is full with supporters, it is great for us.

“It shows that we are appreciated you know, the exact same as every other team in the country and it is what we want to play for at this time of the year. There is no point in slogging in November and December to be knocked out after the first two championship matches.

“At the end of the day, the Louth game worked in our favour the fact there was no hype and every player keep away from social media, it was there this week but it definitely gave every player a big lift.”

