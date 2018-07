Leitrim GAA release dates of Club Championship games

Leitrim Club Championship season will start on Friday week, July 27, when the footballers of Allen Gaels and Bornacoola meet in the first round of the Connacht Gold Senior Championship.

The Leitrim Competitions Control Committee (CCC) have released the dates of all the group stages games in the Senior, Intermediate, Junior A & B Championships with venues to be finalised closer to the dates.

The Friday night games, which proved popular last year, are back with Allen Gaels taking on Bornacoola in the first round while Leitrim Gaels face Ballinaglera on Friday August 3, with Drumreilly taking on neighbours Aughawillan a week later. The Intermediate clash of Annaduff and Kiltubrid finish up the Friday games on August 24.

This year’s programme sees three games in the Senior and Intermediate Championships on consecutive weekends, a break on the weekend of August 17/18, round four over August 24-26, followed by another break over the All-Ireland Final weekend with the final round of games on the first weekend in September.

The full list of fixtures is as follows:

Friday July 27

Senior R1: Allen Gaels v Bornacoola

Saturday July 28

Senior R1: Melvin Gaels v St.Mary’s; Aughnasheelin v Glencar-Manor; Aughawillan v Mohill; Ballinamore SOH v Gortletteragh;

Intermediate R1: Cloone v Drumkeerin; Aughavas v Leitrim Gaels; Carrigallen v Kiltubrid; Ballinaglera v Fenagh St.Caillins

Sunday July 29

Senior R1: Dromahair v Drumreilly

Intermediate R1: Ballinamore SOH v Eslin; Mohill v Annaduff

Junior A R1: Glencar-Manor v Allen Gaels; Carrigallen v Glenfarne/Kilty; Annaduff v Mohill; St Marys v Kiltubrid; Gortletteragh v Drumkeerin

Friday August 3

Intermediate R2: Leitrim Gaels v Ballinaglera

Saturday August 4

Senior R2: St. Mary’s v Allen Gaels; Glencar/Manor v Melvin Gaels; Mohill v Dromahair; Drumreilly v Ballinamore SOH; Gortletteragh v Aughawillan

Intermediate R2: Drumkeerin v Aughavas; Fenagh St. Caillin’s v Cloone

Sunday August 5

Intermediate R2: Eslin v Mohill; Kiltubrid v Ballinamore SOH; Annaduff v Carrigallen

Junior B R1: Glencar/Manor v Dromahair; Leitrim Gaels v St. Mary’s; Fenagh St. Caillin’s v Aughawillan;

Friday August 10

Senior R3: Drumreilly v Aughawillan

Saturday August 11

Senior R3: St. Mary’s v Aughnasheelin; Ballinamore SOH v Dromahair; Gortletteragh v Mohill; Bornacoola v Glencar/Manor

Intermediate R3: Drumkeerin v Leitrim Gaels; Fenagh St. Caillin’s v Aughavas; Cloone v Ballinaglera; Eslin v Annaduff;

Sunday August 12

Senior R3: Allen Gaels v Melvin Gaels

Intermediate R3: Kiltubrid v Mohill; Ballinamore SOH v Carrigallen

Junior A R2: Allen Gaels v Melvin Gaels; Mohill v St. Mary’s; Kiltubrid v Annaduff; Drumkeerin v Carrigallen; Glenfarne/Kilty v Gortletteragh

Saturday August 18

Junior A R3: Drumkeerin v Glenfarne/Kilty; Melvin Gaels v Glencar/Manor; Carrigallen v Gortletteragh; Annaduff v St. Mary’s; Kiltubrid v Mohill

Junior B R2: Dromahair v Bornacoola; St. Mary’s v Ballinamore SOH; Aughawillan v Ballinaglera

Friday August 24:

Intermediate R4: Annaduff v Kiltubrid

Saturday August 25

Senior R4: Glencar/Manor v St. Mary’s; Melvin Gaels v Bornacoola; Dromahair v Gortletteragh; Aughnasheelin v Allen Gaels; Mohill v Drumreilly; Aughawillan v Ballinamore SOH

Intermediate R4: Ballinaglera v Drumkeerin; Leitrim Gaels v Fenagh St. Caillin’s

Sunday August 26

Intermediate R4: Aughavas v Cloone; Mohill v Ballinamore SOH; Carrigallen v Eslin

Junior B R3: Ballinaglera v Fenagh St. Caillin’s; Ballinamore SOH v Leitrim Gaels; Bornacoola v Glencar/Manor

August 31/September 1/2

Junior A Quarter Finals

Saturday September 8

Senior R5: Drumreilly v Gortletteragh; Dromahair v Aughawillan; Ballinamore SOH v Mohill; Melvin Gaels v Aughnasheelin; Allen Gaels v Glencar/Manor; St. Mary’s v Bornacoola

Sunday September 9

Intermediate R5: Ballinamore SOH v Annaduff; Fenagh St.Caillins v Drumkeerin; Carrigallen v Mohill; Ballinaglera v Aughavas; Kiltubrid v Eslin; Cloone v Leitrim Gaels