Leitrim GAA Fixtures & Results

Sunday November 11

AIB Connacht Club Senior Semi-Final: Aughawillan v Ballintubber (Mayo) in Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada 2.00

U20 A Championship Semi-Finals: Melvin Gaels v Glencar/Manorhamilton 11.00 (venue tbc); Fenagh St. Caillin’s v St. Manchan’s in Fenagh 11.00. Extra-time if necessary in all games

U20 B Championship: St. Francis v St. Joseph’s in Drumshanbo 11.00; Rinn Gaels v Drumkeerin (venue tbc) 11.00; St. Mary’s Kiltoghert v St. Patrick’s Dromahair in Pairc Naomh Mhuire 11.00. Extra-time if necessary in all games

RESULTS

AIB Connacht Junior Hurling Final: Carrick-on-Shannon 2-11 Ballygar 2-9

Connacht Minor Club A: St. Mary’s Kiltoghert 1-5 St. Brigid’s 2-11

AIB Connacht Intermediate club Championship: Fenagh St. Caillin's 2-10 Shamrock Gaels 2-11

AIB Connacht Junior Club Championship: Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher 1-9 Easkey 2-17

Dunnes Bar Division 1 Final: Glencar/Manorhamilton 2-13 Ballinamore-Sean O'Heslin's 1-12

Westlink Coaches U15 Championship

15-a-side Final replay: Mohill 2-10 Allen Gaels 0-10

13-a-side Final: Gortletteragh 4-10 Melvin Gaels 5-5

13-a-side Shield Final: Annaduff 5-9 Kiltubrid 0-10