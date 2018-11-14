Gallagher nominated for Dub Star Award along with Leitrim linked duo

Leitrim's Brendan Gallagher has been nominated for the prestigious 2018 Dublin Bus/Herald Dubs Stars football team along with two Dublin club players linked with the Leitrim Senior team in recent years.

The Dubs Stars, the Dublin Club version of the All-Stars, sees the Dubs Stars teams in hurling and football play the County teams in both codes usually over the Festive season and is considered a huge honour for club players in the capital.

Gallagher, who has been immense for Leitrim over the past two years, is nominated in the half-forward line for his form with his club Lucan Sarsfields.

St. Jude's Chris Guckian, who has spoken openly about considering a switch to the Green & Gold, and Castleknock's Tom Quinn have both been nominated, Guckian in the half-back line and Quinn in the full-back line.

Guckian will go up against the likes of former Dublin greats Ger Brennan and Bryan Cullen as well as the up-and-coming Cillian O'Shea of Kilmacud Crokes while Quinn, son of former Leitrim goalkeeper Thomas Quinn of Aughawillan, is up against the likes of Dublin star John Small and panelists Andrew McGowan and former star Nicky Devereux.

There is another Leitrim link with the Dubs Stars nomination with Dublin panelist Conor McHugh, related to the Cullens of Drumshanbo, also nominated for the team.

Others nominated include current Dublin stars Evan Comerford, Michael Dara McCauley, Colm Basquel, Kevin McManamon, Dean Rock, Paul Mannion, Paddy Small & Ciaran Kilkenny.

The full list of nominations is as follows:

GOALKEEPERS: David Nestor (Kilmacud Crokes), Liam Mailey (St Jude’s), Evan Comerford (Ballymun Kickhams), Michael Savage (St Vincent’s).

FULL-BACKS: Ciaran Fitzpatrick (St Jude’s), Liam Flatman (Kilmacud Crokes), Andrew McGowan (Kilmacud Crokes), Craig Wilson (St Vincent’s), Adam Fallon (Thomas Davis), Shane Clayton (Ballyboden St Enda’s), Oisin Manning (St Jude’s), Tom Quinn (Castleknock), John Peacock (St Sylvester’s), John Small (Ballymun Kickhams), Nicky Devereux (Ballinteer St John’s), Rutherson Real (Raheny).

HALF-BACKS: Aran Waters (Ballyboden St Enda’s), Ger Brennan (St Vincent’s), Cian O’Connor (Kilmacud Crokes), Ross McGowan (Kilmacud Crokes), Gavin McArdle (St Sylvester’s), Tom Lahiff (St Jude’s), Chris Guckian (St Jude’s), Sean McMahon (Raheny), Niall O’Shea (St Jude’s), Eoin O’Dea (Na Fianna), Cillian O’Shea (Kilmacud Crokes), Bryan Cullen (Skerries Harps).

MIDFIELDERS: Mark Sweeney (St Jude’s), Michael Darragh Macauley (Ballyboden St Enda’s), Eamon Fennell (St Vincent’s), Craig Dias (Kilmacud Crokes), Jack Hazley (St Sylvester’s), Davy Byrne (Ballymun Kickhams), Shane Boland (Castleknock), Seamus Ryan (St Jude’s).

HALF-FORWARDS: Colm Basquel (Ballyboden St Enda’s), Kieran Doherty (St Jude’s), Sean Bugler (St Oliver Plunkett’s/ER), Shane Horan (Kilmacud Crokes), Cormac Diamond (St Vincent’s), Lorcan McCarthy (St Brigid’s), Ed Walsh (St Sylvester’s), Brendan Gallagher (Lucan Sarsfields), Shane Cunningham (Kilmacud Crokes), Lorcan Galvin (St Vincent’s), Jason Whelan (Ballymun Kickhams), Kevin McManamon (St Jude’s).

FULL-FORWARDS: Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams), Niall Coakley (St Jude’s), Pat Burke (Kilmacud Crokes), Callum Pearson (Kilmacud Crokes), Conor McHugh (Na Fianna), Stephen Smith (Skerries Harps), Paul Mannion (Kilmacud Crokes), Micheál McCarthy (St Sylvester’s), Paddy Small (Ballymun Kickhams), Ciaran Kilkenny (Castleknock), Tomás Quinn (St Vincent’s), Ryan Basquel (Ballyboden St Enda’s).