Leitrim Board reports surplus of €9,124 in 2018

Leitrim GAA reported a surplus of €9,124 for the year 2018 according to Treasurer Martin McCartin as he delivered his report to delegates this afternoon in The Bush Hotel at this year's Leitrim GAA County Board Convention.

With a total income of €1,350,844 against expenditure of €1,341,720 for the past 12 months, Leitrim GAA County Board reported a small surplus despite greatly increased costs.

Income increased from €1,255,691 in 2017 but the additional income was offset by an an almost €200,000 in expenditure, the vast majority of which came in an increase under County Team Administration which rose from €298,629 in 2017 to €474,494 during the last year.

County Team administration includes players expenses, management expenses, team travel, accommodation, etc and almost half of the increase was accounted for by the €94,445 the trip to New York last May for the Connacht Championship clash with New York.

Another big increase in cost was player's travelling expenses which went from €67,730 to €110,048 while hospital/doctor/specialist bills saw a big increase to €17,013 from €6,508 the previous year.

In terms of income, gate receipts showed a big increase from €123,721 in 2017 to €144,221 last year while Commercial income, including sponsorship, increased by over €6,000 to €128,810.

Leitrim's fundraising activities also showed a major boost, going from €120,135 to €174,237 in 2018, with €28,328 coming from the New York Supporters Club and €25,784 from the Brick in the Wall campaign. The Leitrim Supporters Club also showed an increase of over €22,000 with the sum of €111,799 coming in last year.

