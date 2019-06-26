Flashback to 1990 when Leitrim claimed the All-Ireland B Championship

Leitrim captain Mickey Quinn holds aloft the All-Ireland B Championship cup surrounded by supporters after Leitrim's 2-11 to 0-2 victory over Sligo in Dr Hyde Park, Roscommon in November 1990.

Quinn became the first Leitrim man ever to lift an All-Ireland Senior Cup and only the second from the county to lift any Senior title.

The Leitrim team who lined out on the day were - Thomas Quinn, Olly Honeyman, Gerry Holohan, Joe Honeyman, Gerry Flanagan (0-1), Declan Darcy, Jerome Quinn, Mickey Quinn (0-1), Pat Donohoe (0-1), Padraig Kenny (1-1), Shane Heslin (0-1), Brian Breen (0-1), Noel Moran (0-1), Mickey Martin, Ciaran Mahon (1-4). Subs: Liam Conlon for Martin (49 mins). Manager: PJ Carroll.

Picture: Willie Donnellan

Read Also: Leitrim celebrate historic victory in Lory Meagher Cup Final - GALLERY

Read Also: All the faces from the crowd in Pairc Sean as Clare prove too strong for Leitrim - GALLERY