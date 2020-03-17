Leitrim GAA Clubs reach out to the community during Covid-19 crisis

With the country in virtual shut down over the Covid-19 crisis, the GAA and the clubs of the country have again stepped up to the plate with a fantastic campaign to reach out to the old and the vulnerable in our communities.

Leitrim GAA clubs have enthusiastically embraced the GAA's call to, subject to health authority guidelines, a coordinated approach to helping older members of the community or making facilities available to the health authorities or other entities after consultation with the GAA at central level.

We are publishing the contact details of the various clubs in Leitrim who are running schemes to help their communities.

If your club is not included in the list, please email the details of your club's scheme to sport@leitrimobserver.ie and we'd be only too delighted to include them in our list.

ANNADUFF

From the club notes: So if you need a hand with anything Shopping, collecting prescriptions or something you can't manage yourself, give any member a call, we are here to help in any way. Until we're back on the pitch look after each other and especially the vulnerable and elderly at this time.

Names and contacts

Niall Lyons 087 9852113

David Duignan 087 9983184

Therese Charles 087 2683772

Barry Guckian 087 6538425

P Faughnan 087 6595001

MELVIN GAELS

Melvin Gaels GAA Club are providing help to anyone in our community, member or non-member, who needs help with collecting prescriptions, groceries or any other essential needs. Please contact one of our Health and Wellbeing Committee or through our Facebook page .If you need any help or would like to offer any help and we can coordinate a willing volunteer to the task.

Mary 086 1583114

Ciara 087 9079962

Katherine 087 2870086

BORNACOOLA

The Club are coordinating a volunteer service that will help connect club volunteers with vulnerable members of our parish and surrounding areas who may need support at this time. If you are aware of anyone who may be vulnerable or in need of support, please let them know that this service is available and club volunteers can safely help with delivery of shopping or other supplies as required and in confidence. whatever help we can safely provide will be arranged. A national support number – 0818 222024 – is also available and you can also stay up to date via the HSE website www.hse.ie.

Shane Reynolds (087 9751993) St Joseph’s/Cloonturk

Sean McGuinness (085 1548578) St Michael’s/ Clonmorris

GORTLETTERAGH

The club and it’s members are available to offer any help and assistance we can throughout the parish in the coming days and weeks. Anyone unable or apprehensive about doing jobs such as getting shopping, visiting the chemist, hardware, fuel merchant’s etc can contact any of the executive members listed below for assistance with any of the above errands, deliveries, pickup’s etc. Indeed anyone who feels we can be of assistance in any way during this period of restricted movement need only get in touch and we will endeavour to do whatever we can, big or small. All assistance provided in strictest confidence. Contact details for anybody needing assistance

Barry Costello 085 207 2012

Deirdre Davis 087 617 4332

Ciarán McNulty 086 859 8874

Aoife Keenan 086 069 6177

Kevin Masterson 086 210 3381

Emer Cunningham 086 219 5867

Tom Reen 085 256 9189

Liz Hargaden Ward 087 794 1468

ST MARY'S KILTOGHERT

St Mary’s will be launching a community assistance programme this week to help any members of our community who do not have a person to call on for help at this time . It is important to offer this service to our community so as to allow people to stay safe in their homes and limit unnecessary contact. You may not need this help currently but maybe in the weeks to come you will find it very necessary.

Contact Paula on 087 2480670

KILTUBRID

Kiltubrid GAA & Kiltubrid Care of the Aged are appealing to anyone in the Kiltubrid Community that is housebound due to the current Covid-19 Pandemic to please contact any of the volunteers listed below if you need any assistance. Whether it is to deliver your shopping or prescription needs, please don’t hesitate to make contact. We are happy to help.

Drumcong/ Aghacashel area: Micheal McKiernan 086 8929340; Desi Easterbrook 086 8953817; Barry McKiernan 0879882180; Elaine McKeon 0862079377

Kesh/Drumcong Area: Francie Gilmartin 0868596589; Derek Foley 0866089662

Kilclare/Kesh Area: Niall Foley 0863671917; James Gill 0872734733

Kilclare/Drumcong: Shane Foley 0872862841; Micheal Earley 0863862196

AUGHAVAS

Aughavas GAA wish to announce that we are here to help anyone in need of supplies or just to talk on the phone. Please take care, stay safe and follow all instructions given. Here are some contact details: Do call anytime

Terry Williams 0862072550

Kieran McCabe 0877485227

Marion McCabe 0876736843

Noel Shortt 0872208119

Diane Charles 0860871550

Gerry Gallogly 0876860261

Keith Conefrey 0876806885

ESLIN

Due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 virus, the Eslin Community First Responders and members of the GAA club have offered to help anyone who needs any sort of assistance at this difficult time. These are numbers of people who are available to help out, don’t hesitate to contact them. Stay safe and hopefully this will all pass sooner rather than later.

Colm 087 9000573

Liam H 087 3778911

Barry 087 6901177

Niall 087 2256091

Clare 087 3707248

Sinead 087 2213396

Liam McC 086 8181375

Enda 087 906 2787

FENAGH ST CAILLIN'S

The Ladies and Men's GAA Clubs are available and willing to help anybody in our community, who may require any assistance to help them get through this unprecedented period. We are ready and able to assist with any tasks that those within our community are unable to complete whether that's shopping, collecting prescriptions, other pick-ups or deliveries or something else altogether. If there is anyone away from home who would like us to call to a family member who may be in need of help or simply reassurance then don’t hesitate to make contact and we will endeavour to help. Any assistance provided will be kept in confidence. Please pass this message onto anyone who may not see it. Contact details for anyone needing assistance:

Shane O’Rourke (087) 9366989

Marie McGovern (087) 6143072

TP McLoughlin (087) 6397554

Aisling Moran (087) 7743187

Paidh Rowley (087) 2639755

Elizabeth Honeyman (087) 7787942

Sinead Conefrey (087) 0512877

Amy McLoughlin (087) 3201085

ANY CLUB OR GROUP THAT WISHES TO ADD THEIR NAME TO THE LIST, PLEASE EMAIL SPORT@LEITRIMOBSERVER.IE WITH FULL DETAILS