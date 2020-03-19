Kilglass Gaels and community launch Community What'sApp group to help out during Covid-19 crisis

With the country under virtual lockdown thanks to the Covid-19 crisis, Kilglass Gaels GAA Club and the local community in Roscommon have come up with a novel way of keeping their community in touch with each other by forming a community What'sApp group.

The App, very popular with teams and clubs, is usually kept to small groups but Kilglass Gaels have taken it a step further with a plan to keep their community in contact with each other during these difficult days.

In a message to the community, Kilglass Gaels say "The community now has an active whatsapp group with over 40 volunteers from all over the parish ready to assist in whatever way they can. There isn’t a road or byroad that we haven’t a volunteer close by to help if needed.

"People need not sit in fear but take heed to the precautions and guidelines that have been issued by the government and the HSE. And if you carry out these precautions and adhere to the guidelines then you will be in a good position to see this out safely. Also only listen to credible sources for information and don’t believe everything you hear unless it’s from a factual or credible source.

"I understand a lot of people are not on Facebook that may need to avail of this service. So I would ask those of you who are to pass on the numbers below to the people that may need them.

"Finally if anyone needs assistance or help call or message one of the numbers below and they will carry out whatever tasking is asked of them either themselves or from the volunteers in the group.

"Again as a community we will continue to do what we always do in hard times and that is to look after each other."

The numbers to contact to join the Kilglass Community WhatsApp group are as follows:

Ultan Flynn: 087 652 1930

Brian Hall: 087 935 4731

Tommy Cox: (Slatta) 087 787 2957

Adrian Duffy: 087 995 0210

Ger Donoghue: 086 410 7198

Joe Rogers: 087 236 5453

Fintan Cruse: 087 916 4659